Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 5,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 8,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

Nedbank Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22.

About Nedbank Group

(Get Free Report)

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal and home loans, student loans, overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, and short-term loans, credit cards; life, funeral, short term, travel, and business insurance; and financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth finance solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.