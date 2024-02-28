Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 5,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 8,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.
Nedbank Group Trading Up 0.9 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22.
About Nedbank Group
Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal and home loans, student loans, overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, and short-term loans, credit cards; life, funeral, short term, travel, and business insurance; and financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth finance solution.
