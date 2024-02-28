NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NTAP. Barclays upped their price target on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

NTAP stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.03. 1,740,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.64.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 618.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 47,559 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,936 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in NetApp by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NetApp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 282,536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

