NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Update

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 232.8% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NURO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.27. 286,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. NeuroMetrix has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $15.04.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 110.64% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix in a report on Monday, February 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NeuroMetrix by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NeuroMetrix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,892 shares during the period. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

Further Reading

