New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.03 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 36.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

New Mountain Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 102.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

See Also

