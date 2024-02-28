Newtyn Management LLC Acquires 2,338,746 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Newtyn Management LLC grew its holdings in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,076,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338,746 shares during the period. 2seventy bio accounts for 3.0% of Newtyn Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Newtyn Management LLC owned 6.10% of 2seventy bio worth $12,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in 2seventy bio by 114.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in 2seventy bio by 41.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,457,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 428,350 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in 2seventy bio by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 247,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 26,384 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in 2seventy bio by 30.8% during the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 4,890,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,734 shares during the period. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 17.6% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSVT. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush downgraded 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

2seventy bio Stock Down 8.7 %

NASDAQ:TSVT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 642,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,304. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $275.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.88. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $12.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 2seventy bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $99,122.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,435.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 2seventy bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $99,122.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,435.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William D. Baird III sold 33,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $130,229.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,305 shares of company stock worth $523,183 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

