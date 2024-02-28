Newtyn Management LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Newtyn Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Newtyn Management LLC’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 50.8% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,135,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,086,000 after buying an additional 2,740,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 36.1% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,525,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 935,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 80,697 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 24.3% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,046,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,100,000.

BDTX traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. 1,275,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,960. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $255.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

