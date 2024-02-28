Newtyn Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Newtyn Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,025,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 400.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 55,337 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director James Paul Scopa acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,689. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $199.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

