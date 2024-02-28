Newtyn Management LLC Buys Shares of 700,000 Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. Newtyn Management LLC owned 0.58% of Mersana Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 40,906 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 26,416 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRSN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.85. 3,265,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,501. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $585.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

Insider Transactions at Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.19% and a negative net margin of 482.47%. Mersana Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,153 shares in the company, valued at $339,164.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $79,671.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,164.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,724.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,108 shares of company stock worth $127,663 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MRSN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

