Newtyn Management LLC Cuts Position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Newtyn Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 137,753 shares during the quarter. Tilly’s accounts for 1.3% of Newtyn Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Newtyn Management LLC’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLYS. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,928,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,522,000 after buying an additional 247,600 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 5.2% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 43,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 17,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 34,500 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $286,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,271,627 shares in the company, valued at $35,497,220.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 6,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $48,874.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $286,695.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,271,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,497,220.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 533,630 shares of company stock worth $3,995,241 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TLYS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Roth Capital cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of NYSE TLYS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.52. 47,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,281. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92. Tilly’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $166.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

