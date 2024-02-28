Newtyn Management LLC Lowers Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Newtyn Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 818,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 826,636 shares during the quarter. G-III Apparel Group makes up 5.0% of Newtyn Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Newtyn Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $20,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 218,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after acquiring an additional 332,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after acquiring an additional 37,415 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,716,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 28,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

GIII stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,367. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

