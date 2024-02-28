Newtyn Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Newtyn Management LLC grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) by 348.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,803 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atea Pharmaceuticals

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jean-Pierre Sommadossi sold 56,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $219,103.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean-Pierre Sommadossi sold 56,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $219,103.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,744.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Wayne Foster sold 12,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $47,911.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,857 shares in the company, valued at $80,090.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,230 shares of company stock worth $327,852 in the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NASDAQ AVIR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.37. 838,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,364. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $364.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

