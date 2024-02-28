Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 340.6% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 789,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Nova LifeStyle Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ NVFY traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. 7,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. Nova LifeStyle has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $6.38.

Get Nova LifeStyle alerts:

About Nova LifeStyle

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

Receive News & Ratings for Nova LifeStyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova LifeStyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.