Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Novanta stock traded up $9.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.65. 186,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,423. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76 and a beta of 1.33. Novanta has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $187.60.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $452,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,923,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $452,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,923,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $821,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,900 shares of company stock worth $2,394,272 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,815,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,565,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

