NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX) Short Interest Update

NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,500 shares, a growth of 684.1% from the January 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NOVONIX Stock Performance

Shares of NOVONIX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 48,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,401. NOVONIX has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOVONIX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in NOVONIX by 6,798.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NOVONIX during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOVONIX in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NOVONIX during the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NOVONIX

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Battery Materials, Battery Technology, and Graphite Exploration. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials.

