NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.17

NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.17 and last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 44 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

NTT DATA Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About NTT DATA Group

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

