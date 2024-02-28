Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.68

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.68 and last traded at $39.64, with a volume of 53845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.52.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

