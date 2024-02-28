Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$33.13 and last traded at C$33.31. 177,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 288,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.43.
Nuvei Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03.
About Nuvei
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.
