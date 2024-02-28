Oasis Network (ROSE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $126.03 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $959.90 million and $126.03 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.89 or 0.05551039 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00067447 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00017703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00021060 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00018654 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

