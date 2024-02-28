Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $240.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 87.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.35) earnings per share.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Down 3.4 %

OPAD opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. Offerpad Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Offerpad Solutions by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 204,167 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter worth $298,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Offerpad Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

