Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Short Interest Up 1,826.3% in February

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 1,826.3% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,630. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.30%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

opi is a reit focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. opi is managed by the operating subsidiary of the rmr group inc. (nasdaq: rmr), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in newton, massachusetts.

