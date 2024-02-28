Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.540-0.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $603.0 million-$605.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.9 million. Okta also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.240-2.290 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered Okta from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Okta from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.03.

Get Okta alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Okta

Okta Stock Up 0.4 %

Okta stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.30. 4,990,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,813. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Okta has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $92.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Okta will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in Okta by 365.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.