Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $58,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLLI traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,628. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $84.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLLI. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.