OMG Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $89.56 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00001533 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $129.76 million and approximately $89.56 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00065035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00020506 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00018565 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001342 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.