One Fin Capital Management LP Has $2.57 Million Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

One Fin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Angi makes up approximately 1.0% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. One Fin Capital Management LP owned 0.26% of Angi worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Angi by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 235,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 55,143 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Angi by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Angi by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 268,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 102,653 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Angi by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 136,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 59,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Angi

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $28,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,573.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Angi Trading Down 2.1 %

ANGI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. 382,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Angi Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23.

Angi Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

