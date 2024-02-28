One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.12

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.12 and traded as high as $20.38. One Liberty Properties shares last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 66,102 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.14%.

Insider Activity at One Liberty Properties

In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $67,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Justin Clair sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $55,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,040.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $67,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 235.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 36.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.