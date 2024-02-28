Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $55.33

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$55.33 and traded as low as C$51.76. Open Text shares last traded at C$51.96, with a volume of 592,797 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Open Text from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Open Text alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Open Text

Open Text Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$55.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.43.

In other news, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 32,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.27, for a total value of C$1,289,042.70. In related news, Senior Officer James Prentiss Donohue sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.27, for a total value of C$39,222.98. Also, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 32,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.27, for a total value of C$1,289,042.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,594,109. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Open Text

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.