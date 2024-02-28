Orion (NYSE:OEC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Orion Stock Performance

Shares of OEC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 412,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,577. Orion has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.62 million. Orion had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Orion

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OEC. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion by 5.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,284,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,901,000 after purchasing an additional 171,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orion by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,729,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,973,000 after purchasing an additional 111,363 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Orion by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,954,000 after buying an additional 76,480 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,389,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after buying an additional 234,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Orion by 22.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,483,000 after buying an additional 234,888 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Articles

