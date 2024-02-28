Palestra Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 445,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 31,611 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 5.4% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $102,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded up $2.46 on Wednesday, reaching $285.63. 4,295,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,378,550. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.87. The stock has a market cap of $524.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $286.13.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,461 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,817. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.