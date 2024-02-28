Palestra Capital Management LLC Has $90.15 Million Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 839.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,190,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957,416 shares during the period. ATI makes up about 4.8% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $90,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ATI by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,203,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,336,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ATI by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,827 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,299,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 1,302.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after purchasing an additional 662,166 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATI. KeyCorp raised their target price on ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,858,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $48.61. 1,261,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,292. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $49.48.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

