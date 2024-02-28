Palestra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,510 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials makes up approximately 6.0% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Palestra Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Vulcan Materials worth $113,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,982 shares of company stock worth $2,685,762 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,635. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $265.10.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

