Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Shares of TSE:PAAS traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$16.58. 862,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,953. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$16.50 and a 52 week high of C$26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.07. The company has a market cap of C$6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, Director Gillian Winckler acquired 3,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.02 per share, with a total value of C$51,060.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$27.50 to C$27.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

