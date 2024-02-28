Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $562.01

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 562.01 ($7.13) and traded as high as GBX 647.84 ($8.22). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 641.50 ($8.14), with a volume of 250,466 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 679.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 563.67. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 973.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a GBX 19.20 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,606.06%.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman purchased 25,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of £133,214.76 ($168,968.49). In related news, insider Zoe Howorth bought 6,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 639 ($8.11) per share, for a total transaction of £41,796.99 ($53,014.95). Also, insider Richard Woodman purchased 25,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 526 ($6.67) per share, with a total value of £133,214.76 ($168,968.49). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 34,106 shares of company stock worth $19,046,085. Corporate insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

