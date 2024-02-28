Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PLAO stock remained flat at $11.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,877. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05.

Institutional Trading of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Company Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, ordinary shares purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

