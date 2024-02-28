Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
Patterson-UTI Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 47.4% per year over the last three years. Patterson-UTI Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.
Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance
PTEN opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on Patterson-UTI Energy
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,041,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,064,000 after buying an additional 476,464 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,463,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,186,000 after buying an additional 215,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,139,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,927,000 after buying an additional 924,365 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,842,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,462 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Patterson-UTI Energy
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.