Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Untitled Investments LP

Untitled Investments LP cut its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,687 shares during the period. Paycom Software comprises about 5.4% of Untitled Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Untitled Investments LP owned approximately 0.10% of Paycom Software worth $15,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 801,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,056,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,153,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,480,000 after buying an additional 58,218 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.60. 755,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,088. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.