PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells $225,690.08 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) insider James Follette sold 2,617 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $225,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Follette also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Monday, December 11th, James Follette sold 21,742 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,748,491.64.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 2.0 %

PFSI traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $83.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,791. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $361.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.