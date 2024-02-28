Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Acquired by Lagoda Investment Management L.P.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust accounts for about 0.4% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 87.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 222.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

PBT traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $13.45. 82,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,361. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $626.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

