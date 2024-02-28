Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.04

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.04 and traded as high as C$14.32. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$14.29, with a volume of 865,429 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEY shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital set a C$15.00 price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.02.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.06.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.74, for a total transaction of C$234,800.00. In related news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.90, for a total transaction of C$451,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.74, for a total value of C$234,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $479,840 and sold 153,094 shares valued at $1,901,789. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.