Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Update

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pharming Group Price Performance

PHAR traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.10. 2,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255. Pharming Group has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $744.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

Read More

