Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 284.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth $441,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth $551,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pilgrim’s Pride

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Get Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.