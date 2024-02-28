Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.85%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 0.2 %

Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,819. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Institutional Trading of Pilgrim’s Pride

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,234,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 244.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after buying an additional 492,934 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,510,000 after acquiring an additional 490,356 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after acquiring an additional 447,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $10,544,000. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

