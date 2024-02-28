Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,388. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. Finally, Torno Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

