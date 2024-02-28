Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,400 shares, an increase of 371.6% from the January 31st total of 69,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pineapple Energy Price Performance

Pineapple Energy stock remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. 5,101,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,197,524. The stock has a market cap of $697,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. Pineapple Energy has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,214,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pineapple Energy by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 182,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pineapple Energy by 535.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 153,939 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $629,000. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

Featured Stories

