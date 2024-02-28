Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.26 million. Playtika had a net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Playtika Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTK traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 259,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,285. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84. Playtika has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of Playtika

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,489,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,425,000 after buying an additional 488,251 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 1,882.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 264,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 250,770 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 456,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 59,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Playtika by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTK shares. Bank of America downgraded Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC downgraded Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Playtika

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.