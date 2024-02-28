Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.26 million. Playtika had a net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.
NASDAQ PLTK traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 259,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,285. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84. Playtika has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $12.90.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTK shares. Bank of America downgraded Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC downgraded Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.57.
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
