Populous (PPT) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.64 Million

Populous (PPT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $297,893.60 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Populous has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. One Populous token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

