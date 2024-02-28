Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues Earnings Results

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Primoris Services updated its FY24 guidance to $3.05-3.25 EPS.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $41.11. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $120,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.