Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $40.71 and last traded at $40.54, with a volume of 706280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.91.

The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Primoris Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $120,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter worth about $4,091,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Primoris Services by 17.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 524,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 78,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

