Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Update

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 443.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Principal Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Principal Quality ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Quality ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PSET stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.75. 1,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94. Principal Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $49.13 and a 12-month high of $66.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46.

Principal Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

About Principal Quality ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

