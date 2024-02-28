Prom (PROM) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $202.36 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Prom has a total market cap of $202.36 million and $13.65 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for $11.09 or 0.00018054 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00014662 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00015861 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,736.81 or 1.00519961 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001177 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.88 or 0.00182157 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008188 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000531 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 11.291934 USD and is down -4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $10,197,372.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

