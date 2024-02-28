ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
PRQR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Chardan Capital raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.72.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRQR
ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 268,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,482 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProQR Therapeutics
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.