ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

PRQR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Chardan Capital raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.72.

PRQR traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,394. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $161.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.20. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 268,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,482 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

